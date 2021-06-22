HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with six recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 49.

Tuesday’s new case involves an individual in their 20s in the Saint John region (Zone 2), and is related to travel.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,319 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,224 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Five people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including two in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 803 tests were completed on Monday in New Brunswick, and 358,144 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 474 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (three active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 441 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 752 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 130 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (one active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province says New Brunswickers set a new record on Monday with 31,000 people booking vaccine appointments in a single day through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

“We thank everyone for their patience as they waited to book their second dose vaccine appointments,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release “It is encouraging to see so many bookings as we work towards the final phase of the path to Green.”

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 669,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 76.4 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 20.1 per cent now fully vaccinated.

Eligible New Brunswickers can book a second dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.