New Brunswick reports three deaths, 71 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Halifax, N.S. -

New Brunswick reported three deaths along with 71 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries on Monday.

Public Health has confirmed a person between the ages of 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), a person between the ages of 70-79 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and a person between the ages of 80-89 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) have died as a result of COVID-19.

CASE BREAKDOWN

There are currently 760 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

There are 18 people in intensive care and another 31 are in hospital for a total of 49 people hospitalized.

Of those in hospital, 25 are over the age of 60. Eleven people are on a ventilator. There is currently one person under the age of 19 hospitalized.

According to health officials, the seven-day average for hospitalizations is trending down from a week ago, while the number of cases in intensive care units remains roughly the same.

Sixteen of the 49 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of those people infected are currently exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 2,652 confirmed cases (177 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 1,241 confirmed cases (191 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,850 confirmed cases ( 235 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,467 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 712 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 326 confirmed cases (7 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 621 confirmed cases (122 active case)

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 13 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

four people 50-59.

Twelve cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously known case.

The 16 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

three people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Ten cases are contacts of previously known cases and six cases are under investigation.

The 30 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

five people nine and under;

five people 10-19;

seven people 20-29;

six people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

three people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Twenty-four cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously known cases.

The 12 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 10-19;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

four people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously known cases.

BOOSTER DOSES AVAILABLE

People 50 and older in New Brunswick are now eligible to schedule an appointment for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose.

“Getting a booster shot helps protect those who are most vulnerable,” said health minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release.

“Older people and others at higher risk of being hospitalized get extra protection when they get the booster. And by others also getting the booster when they become eligible, the virus has less opportunity to take hold. We have seen evidence from other jurisdictions that an individual’s risk of hospitalization can be reduced within seven days of receiving a booster dose.”

In the coming weeks, eligibility for booster doses will be expanded to those in their 40s, followed by all other New Brunswickers.

Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy. Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province said Monday that 82 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 87.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 1,272,299 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

The province said Monday that a limited amount of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is available to eligible New Brunswickers over 18 years of age through a special appointment only.

ISOLATION REMINDER

Any household in New Brunswick with a positive case of COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Household members who are fully vaccinated will be able to leave isolation with a day-five negative PCR test. A day-10 PCR test must still be taken to confirm the negative result.

Those who violate the Public Health order to self-isolate face a fine of between $480 and $20,400.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.