New Brunswick reports two more deaths; 33 new cases Saturday

HALIFAX -

Two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Premier Blaine Higgs said Saturday.

During a media availability, Higgs said two more New Brunswickers had lost their lives due to the virus. it brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in province to 116.

There are also 33 new cases and 37 recoveries, lowering the active case count to 551.

Currently, there are 23 people in hospital including 13 in the ICU.

Higgs said New Brunswick is coming out of the fourth wave of the pandemic

"Its been evident over the past week," he said, noting that cases are down.

"But more importantly, hospitalizations are down significantly."

CIRCUIT BREAKER EXPANDED AND EXTENDED

Earlier this week, health officials announced the circuit breaker in some areas of the province will be extended for at least another seven days, and will be expanded to include certain areas of the Saint John region.

“While we are making progress, it is important that everyone continue to follow the measures in place where they live,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Every action you take, big and small, has an impact. I encourage you to make good choices so that your impact is a positive one.”

A 14-day circuit breaker in the Saint John area came into effect on Friday at 6 p.m. The impacted areas include New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

The circuit breaker still includes Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

You can find more information about the circuit breaker rules and the areas they cover, including maps, on the province’s website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, 84.8 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 92.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,234,879 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All provincial government employees, staff in long-term care facilities and staff and volunteers in schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Friday, Nov. 19.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.