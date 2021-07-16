HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Friday as nearly 57 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

The two new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are travel-related.

It involves a person in their 20s and another in their 40s.

The total number of active cases in the province is eight.

It’s the second day in a row that New Brunswick is reporting new cases of COVID-19. On Thursday there were seven news cases. The province was previously on a nine-day streak of no new infections.

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick says 56.9 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 80.3 per cent have received their first dose.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose. They are encouraged to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

The provincial government has launched a series of mobile clinics for those who have not yet received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics are taking place at the following locations: