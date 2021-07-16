Advertisement
New Brunswick reports two new cases of COVID-19; nearly 57 per cent fully vaccinated
New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Friday as nearly 57 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.
Share:
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Friday as nearly 57 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.
The two new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are travel-related.
It involves a person in their 20s and another in their 40s.
The total number of active cases in the province is eight.
It’s the second day in a row that New Brunswick is reporting new cases of COVID-19. On Thursday there were seven news cases. The province was previously on a nine-day streak of no new infections.
VACCINE UPDATE
New Brunswick says 56.9 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 80.3 per cent have received their first dose.
All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose. They are encouraged to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.
The provincial government has launched a series of mobile clinics for those who have not yet received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Clinics are taking place at the following locations:
- Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., Saint John, on Monday, July 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., Drummond, on Monday, July 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Saint-Francois-d’Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, Clair, on Tuesday, July 20 between noon and 6 p.m.
- Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., Village of Gagetown, on Wednesday, July 21 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, St-Anne-de-Madawaska, on Wednesday, July 21 between noon and 6 p.m.
- La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., Kedgwick, on Thursday, July 22 between noon and 6 p.m.
- Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, Southampton, on Thursday July 22 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, St. Martins, on Friday, July 23 between noon and 5 p.m.
- Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St. Unit A, Saint-Léonard, on Friday, July 23 between noon and 6 p.m.