New Brunswick's premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfil promises made during last month's election.

The government released 18 mandate letters to the ministers Thursday outlining key priorities and responsibilities across their portfolios.

"The best way to earn the trust of New Brunswickers is to tell people what we are going to do and then follow through on the promises we have made," Holt said in a news release. "The detailed mandate letters we have prepared not only allow our government to be transparent and accountable to the people of this province, but they will also keep us on track as we do our work."

In the letter to Health Minister John Dornan, the premier says she expects 10 community clinics to open around the province in the government's first 18 months -- beginning in Fredericton. In their election platform, the Liberals promised 30 community clinics over four years.

The letter also expects the minister to work on making contraception free and to adjust the billing process to ensure gender-affirming care for the LGBTQ community.

The letter to Education Minister Claire Johnson directs her to implement the 2023 recommendations of provincial child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Lamrock had concluded that changes made by the previous Progressive Conservative government requiring parental consent for students aged under 16 to choose different names or pronouns violated the Charter rights of children.

Housing Minister David Hickey has been asked to work on introducing "immediately" a three per cent rent cap as part of a comprehensive update of the Residential Tenancies Act and to develop long-term strategies for student housing.

Indigenous Minister Keith Chiasson has been asked to renegotiate tax agreements with First Nations to "ensure all parties have a fair deal."

He has also been directed to rebuild relationships with First Nations in a way that establishes trust and a shared understanding of treaty obligations, and to invite Indigenous leaders to help create culturally safe and equitable health care.

Rene Legacy, who has the portfolios of finance and energy, has been tasked with removing the province's four-cents-a-litre gas tax and the 10 per cent provincial sales tax on electricity bills.

All ministers are also directed to support their peers in accomplishing the government's main objectives of improving housing, health care and education.

"As minister, you will contribute to all the pillar priorities. You are expected to support this work and are accountable to deliver on the priority areas under your portfolio," Holt says in each letter to her ministers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.