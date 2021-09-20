HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.

During a news update on Monday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, N.B. chief medical officer of health, announced that the province would reinstate the mandatory mask policy, effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

“We are now seeing infections among fully vaccinated New Brunswickers. We were aware that we could have breakthrough cases in the population, but certainly the affect on our health care system is much, much lower in those who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Russell during Monday’s news update.

The new cases include 63 identified on Saturday, a single-day record 75 identified on Sunday and 61 identified on Monday.

According to Public Health, 152 of the 199 new cases, or 76 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick currently has 484 active cases of COVID-19, the largest number of active cases in the province since the pandemic began.

The province is also reporting 23 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 14 patients in an intensive care unit.

MANDATORY MASKS IN EFFECT TUESDAY

As of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces, including:

public spaces where the public and employees interact, such as retail businesses, malls, service centres, places of worship, and restaurants and bars except while eating;

organized indoor gatherings in public spaces, such as weddings and funerals;

common areas like lobbies, elevators and hallways, and public shared spaces including those in private sector and government workspaces; and

public transportation.

Previously existing mask policies continue to apply in public schools and early childhood learning facilities.

The province announced last week that also effective Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., people will be required to show proof of vaccination when accessing certain events, services and businesses, and anyone entering New Brunswick must preregister their travel.

“The past few weeks have been difficult for all New Brunswickers as we have seen our case numbers and hospitalizations rise quickly,” said N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs during Monday’s news update. "The return of these health and safety measures may feel like we are taking a step backwards, but we must look at our current situation and consider what will happen if we do nothing."

CASE BREAKDOWN

Forty-six new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

eight people age 19 and under

nine people in their 20s

five people in their 30s

eight people in their 40s

seven people in their 60s

four people in their 70s

two people in their 80s

three people age 90 and over

A total of 32 cases are under investigation and 14 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Six new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

two people age 19 and under

one person in their 30s

one person in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Two cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Sixty-nine new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

19 people age 19 and under

eight people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

eight people in their 40s

11 people in their 50s

14 people in their 60s

four people in their 70s

three people in their 80s

A total of 44 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 25 are under investigation.

Sixty-nine new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

11 people age 19 and under

seven people in their 20s

three people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

two people in their 50s

two people in their 70s

three people in their 80s

A total of 15 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 14 are under investigation.

Thirty-five new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

14 people age 19 and under

12 people in their 20s

four people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

three people in their 50s

one person in their 70s

A total of 17 cases are under investigation, 17 are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one case is travel related.

Thirteen new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) involving:

three people age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

two people in their 30s

four people in their 40s

three people in their 60s

Eight cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case was reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7), involving a person in their 70s, and is under investigation.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday, 77.8 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 86.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,143,926 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 3,237 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,818 people have recovered and 48 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 432,494 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 927 confirmed cases (139 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 352 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 691 confirmed cases (152 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 862 confirmed cases (59 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 336 confirmed cases (85 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 183 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 85 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

ADDITIONAL MEASURES IN SCHOOLS

Last week, New Brunswick health officials announced that the province was updating its Healthy and Safe Schools guidelines to better protect students in kindergarten to Grade 12.

On Monday, the following measures came into effect in schools across the province:

Using classroom groupings (or bubbles) to the greatest extent possible. Class sizes will not be changed.

Only classroom bubble-friendly field trips will be permitted for students in kindergarten to Grade 8.

Schools will look for ways to encourage greater physical distancing between groupings, such as adjusting lunch or recess schedules.

Physical education classes will be taught outdoors, weather permitting. If taught indoors, students and staff must wear masks.

Assemblies will no longer be permitted.

The province also says that effective Wednesday, all students who are eligible to be vaccinated (those born in 2009 and earlier who do not have a medical exemption) must be vaccinated to be eligible to participate in indoor or outdoor extracurricular and intramural activities.

"To reduce the risk of transmission on buses, and allow for greater physical distancing, families are asked to drive their children to school if they are able," public health said in a news release. "Community use of schools remains restricted to youth activities. Students 12 and over must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption to participate."

The province says it will review these guidelines in the next few weeks.

"The growing number of cases of COVID-19 in communities is having a significant impact on public school operations," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. "We have a duty to protect our students, especially those under 12 who are not yet eligible to receive protection through COVID-19 vaccines."

Cardy said the province can only do so much, and called on parents to do their part.

"We will need the help of families, communities and businesses to help protect our school communities," he said.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.