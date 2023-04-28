New Brunswick town unveils new statue for human rights hero

A new tribute to a pioneer of human rights worldwide has been unveiled in his New Brunswick hometown.

John Peters Humphrey was born in Hampton and wrote the first draft of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights in 1947.

A bronzed statue of Humphrey was unveiled in front of the Hampton courthouse on Sunday, replacing a wooden sculpture installed in 2008.

The statue, conceptualized by the late John Hooper, had become weathered and worn.

“I think they did the right thing, for sure,” said artist Kathy Hooper. “The wood wouldn’t have stood up to much, so it’s wonderful. I love it.”

The Hampton John Peters Humphrey Foundation worked for two years to secure close to $162,000 in funding, leading to Sunday’s event.

The former wooden sculpture served as inspiration for the centrepiece within the town’s interactive site, commemorating Humphrey’s contribution to the modern human rights movement.

Article one of the UN declaration is carved into a slab of stone at the site: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

“IT MEANS A LOT TO THE RESIDENTS”

Sunday’s ceremony also marked the date of Humphrey’s birth in 1905.

Commemorations around the world in 2023 will also mark the 75th anniversary of the UN document being adopted in 1948.

In his life, Humphrey helped establish Amnesty International Canada and the Canadian Human Rights Foundation. He also received 13 honorary degrees, and was named an Officer of Canada.

Ann Scott is the author of “The Boy Who Was Bullied,” chronicling how Humphrey’s early life influenced his compassion and service later.

As a young boy, Humphrey lost both of his parents to cancer and had his arm amputated after an accident. Growing up, he was tormented by others from these tragedies.

“It made him sensitive to the fact of how it feels to be bullied,” said Scott.

Humphrey passed away in 1995.

“It was not until after he passed away that his original notes were discovered at McGill University in a filing cabinet by the librarian there,” said Georgie Day, chair of the Hampton John Peters Humphrey Foundation. “That’s when it came to light that he did actually write the first draft of the declaration.”

A Heritage Minute honouring Humphrey’s legacy was produced two years later.

The Hampton John Peters Humphrey Foundation was created in 2000.

Ever since, Humphrey, and the overarching themes of world peace, have become a cornerstone of Hampton’s community identity.

“It means a lot to the residents,” says Hampton Mayor Bob Doucet. “We’re so proud to be involved in this kind of thing… that means something in the world.”