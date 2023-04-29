New Canada Post stamps created by Maritime artist honour Earth Day and Mother’s Day
In honour of Earth Day and Mother’s Day, Canada Post issued new stamps designed by Maritimer Meredith McKinley.
For its 12th annual Canada Post Community Foundation, the postal operator reached out to graphic designers across Canada to create a stamp that features artistic interpretations of Canadian wildlife.
The stamp celebrated the bond between sea otters and red-necked grebe mothers and their babies.
McKinley was among three other designers that Canada Post reached out to in order to provide samples for the project and present them to the team.
“I wanted to do something really different that hadn’t been done before,” said McKinley. “I was thinking about what represents home and mother’s love, so I began thinking of things like quilting, crafts, knitting, and just making things with your hands.”
McKinley decided embroidery and bead work would best illustrate the theme. With the help of Indigenous illustrator, embroider and designer Caroline Brown, the design came to life. However, that is when the real work started.
“She had sketched things up and we’d say, ‘Let’s have the grebe’s neck looking at the mother.’ So you really finesse those details like crazy.”
After a year-and-a-half of tweaks, the final design got the stamp of approval.
“It’s meaningful that there’s something I’ve done, and especially something I’ve done with such a close friend of mine, that will be a very small part of Canadian history,” said McKinley.
The stamp was officially released in April.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston
A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Toronto
-
'Toronto is in a very bad mood': Why the city's race for a new mayor will likely get meaner
While it may feel like more candidates are resorting to negative campaigning early in the Toronto mayoral election, one political strategist says what we’ve seen so far is likely just a taste of what’s yet to come.
-
Planned power outage in Durham Region to be delayed if Leafs game goes to overtime
As the Toronto Maple Leafs look to turn the lights off on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s NHL season, a planned power outage east of the city will be delayed if the playoff game runs late.
-
One dead, two injured following Brampton collision
One person has been killed and two injured following a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Flight delays ground Shazam! star Zach Levi from Calgary Expo appearance
Some airline is going to have some explaining to do to a lot of Shazam! fans attending the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo this weekend.
-
Calgary comedy legends reunite onstage at Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo
Calgary Expo fans were thrilled by a rare reunion of some local heroes Friday night.
Montreal
-
'Fatal incident' leads to death of CN Railway employee in Montreal's east end
Authorities are investigating after a "fatal incident" occurred on Canadian National Railway (CN) property in Montreal's east end. An employee is said to have died during the incident, which took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
Quebec wants to help businesses become 'senior friendly'
In less than 10 years, more than one in four consumers in the province will be 65 or older. That's more than 2 million customers who will need to be catered to. Quebec recently announced the publication of a practical guide for merchants who want to advertise themselves as 'senior-friendly.'
-
'Chinese police stations': Montreal groups demand answers, apology after police investigation
Some Chinese Quebecers are asking for an explanation and an apology from the RCMP after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal police force had shut down all so-called “Chinese police stations” in Canada. The RCMP confirmed in March that it had opened an investigation into alleged Chinese police stations.
Edmonton
-
8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS
Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.
-
Unfilled residency spots suggest 'there is no Alberta advantage,' says AMA president
The president of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is calling the number of unfilled family physician residency spots in the province "unprecedented."
-
Notley makes $40M pledge for new children's hospital
Alberta's official opposition is promising to invest $40 million into a new stand-alone facility for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
Heavy rain expected this weekend in areas around Sudbury
With heavy rain expected until Monday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Sudbury and vicinity.
London
-
London, Ont.’s Sydney Brown drafted by Philadelphia Eagles
It’s already been a weekend that the Brown family will never forget, as one of two identical twin brothers is officially headed to the NFL.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights defeat Sarnia 4-1 in game 1 of OHL Conference Final
The Battle of the 402 got underway Friday night at Budweiser Gardens, ending in a decisive 4-1 victory for the London Knights.
-
Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance
London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased. With the announcement from London police and OPP, Rachel and Anthony McMichael say they feel a semblance of relief following the four year-long search for their son.
Winnipeg
-
Too few campsites for demand: Manitoba government promises to build more sites
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
-
Tenants given one week to move out of historic rural Manitoba apartment
More than a dozen people in a rural Manitoba community have been told they need to move out of their apartment building in one week before the power is turned off.
-
How wild rice is solving food insecurity on a Manitoba First Nation
A new agriculture initiative is looking to reintroduce a crop back to a Manitoba First Nation as it grew hundreds of years ago.
Ottawa
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver in Sandy Hill
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Sandy Hill.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for total rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres Saturday through Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Our people are going to be hurt again': James Smith Cree Nation Chief says community is preparing for inquests
The community of James Smith Cree Nation is focusing on healing now that a timeline has been released on the stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 17 others injured in September. Leaders have renewed calls for their own police force and hope it will help protect residents.
-
Court considers recalling witnesses in trial of man accused of murdering his estranged wife
A Court of King's Bench justice will have to decide if Greg Fertuck is able to call two witnesses back to court for questioning in the latest delay surrounding the murder trial.
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Vancouver
-
Lawn watering restrictions come into effect May 1. Here's what the rules are in Metro Vancouver.
Starting May 1, seasonal restrictions will be in effect across Metro Vancouver, limiting lawn watering to once a week.
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpass
An anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
Metro Vancouver friends say they found hidden camera at Airbnb rental
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway to celebrate a milestone birthday turned into a scary situation for a group of friends.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating collision between vehicle and pedestrian
Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in downtown Regina.
-
'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rally
As the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria reconsiders closure of 2 restaurant patios
The City of Victoria is taking another look at a bylaw that would force the closure of two popular curbside patios.
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.