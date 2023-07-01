New Canadians celebrate first Canada Day as citizens

Festive spirits filled the air at Pier 21 in Halifax, where several friends and families gathered and watched people commemorate their personal journeys to Canada.

Thirty people from over 13 different countries took their oath as new Canadians and accepted their citizenship certificate.

Among them was Hind Lasayed, who had lived in Kuwait all her life. She said, despite living there, she never felt like she belonged.

“I am half-Syrian and half-Lebanese but I never was given citizen status,” said Lasayed.

Over the past four years of being in Canada, Lasayed said this is the only place she and her son have ever felt at home.

“I had a career, a good job,” she said. “The only think I lacked was my citizen[ship] and feeling like I belong to a home.”

For many there, it was an extremely emotional celebration as several people shared laughs and tears upon receiving their certificate.

As family and friends celebrated the newfound status inside Pier 21, outside the museum along the waterfront, hundreds of people congregated in large groups.

Some watched the different performances that happened along the boardwalk with many dancing along to Nova Scotian tunes.

Amethyste Hamel-Gregory said while there are places in which Canada needs to do better in, this is a country she is very proud to live in.

“I believe that we will all work together and kind of make it work. That keeps me going, knowing I can be proud of Canada. I’m out here today trying to represent Canada and I’m just proud to be from Canada. I love my country,” she said.

Throughout the day, the weather made changes to certain Canada Day celebrations, including cancellations to the Snowbirds air show in the city.

Instead of flying planes, the team provided people on the boardwalk with conversation and signatures.

“We’re Canadian and just as proud to be here as well, as much we wanted to put it in an airplane before we came out,” said Snowbirds team lead Brett Parker. “But we’re still here with pride and excitement and to be able to come out and see everyone and see the smiles on their faces and sign some autographs.”

The Snowbirds said that this would have been the first air show to happen in Halifax on Canada but the conditions for flying would be too dangerous. They hope they can return next year for a redo.

Until then, the Halifax area will continue to celebrate Canada Day throughout the long weekend.