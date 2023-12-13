ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New data from Narrative Research shows stress levels in Canada are on the rise

    A file photo shows a stressed man holding his head. (File photo) A file photo shows a stressed man holding his head. (File photo)

    According to Margaret Chapman from Narrative Research, stress levels in our country are on the rise, which is further back up by a new study released this week.

    “Very, very few say they have no stress, or are less stressed than a year ago,” said Chapman.

    The study shows that:

    •  40 per cent of Canadians say their personal level of stress is greater than it was last year.
    •  58 per cent notice others around them are more stressed.
    •  47 per cent of Atlantic Canadians are more stressed than they were in 2022.

    As for the possible reasons why, Chapman says it could be linked to personal finances.

    “They often talk about housing, the cost-of-living, inflation and healthcare,” said Chapman. “People are struggling financially and undoubtedly that contributes to a level of stress.”

    The Narrative Research study also showed that 52 per cent of millennials are more stressed now than last year.

    Younger people in their 20’s and 30’s, are struggling in numerous ways.

    Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley offered a basic mechanism to help alleviate stress, which is to search for small victories in life on a daily basis.

    “Finding ways to have little moments of joy.” said Lee-Baggley. “And, finding ways to have little moments of connection and finding ways to know that those things matter, and it’s especially important when life feels uncertain.”

    Chapman said these latest statistics help provide a very good reminder.

    “We should take a step back, and take a deep breath and find ways to reduce stress,” said Chapman.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News