

CTV Atlantic





Whether it’s the world’s biggest snake, or the world’s tallest man, the new exhibit at Halifax’s Discovery Centre has some unbelievable entries.

“Just because something’s unbelievable, doesn’t mean it’s unexplainable. And that’s why we have the science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” says John Corcoran, Director of Travelling Shows with Ripley’s Entertainment.

The new ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!’ exhibit at Halifax’s Discovery Centre has kids and adults alike learning the science behind some of the world’s strangest wonders.

Much of the exhibit is hands on, allowing the kids to learn in a non-traditional way.

“I learned a bit about optical illusions, so sometimes there will be sheets where there are two things you can see, but you can only see one at a time,” explains 11-year-old Sachaa Rudrum-Bhimji. “Your brain, and different people see different things first. I think that’s cool.”

Corcoran travels with the Ripley’s exhibit, helping to guide people through the weird and wacky wonders. From a two-faced cow, to the insect food truck, there’s a lot to see, and touch.

“He’s autistic, so he loves the colours and the different animals, and anything he can touch and build,” says Kwaku Amoateng, who brought his seven-year-old son Jordan to the exhibit. “It’s all he loves to do.”

And it’s not just the big things that are on display, children can also learn about the very small, like a unicorn sculpture that is about the size of an eyelash, a part of a series of micro-sculptures created by British artist Willard Wigan.

Corcoran thinks exhibits like this have a good message for kids.

“Willard’s message to the world is ‘just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it’s not there,’” explains Corcoran. “And not only is he talking about his work and how small it is, but he’s talking about people. Here was this child who was ostracized because he was dyslexic, yet he had this great ability inside that people couldn’t see.”

The ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not’ exhibit is open to the public for free at the Discovery Centre this weekend, and will run until the end of April.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.