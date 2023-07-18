New Hampshire man arrested in Moncton for child luring: RCMP

An American man in Moncton, N.B., is facing charges after he lured a child to a hotel in the city, police say.

Elan Charles Brest, of New Hampshire, appeared in court July 12 after his arrest the day before, an RCMP statement said.

Police responded a hotel on Mountain Road after someone reported a potential case of child luring.

When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old with a child under 16, the statement said.

The two reportedly met online before Brest came to Canada.

Police searched the room on July 13 and found “sexual paraphernalia” and other items, RCMP said.

Brest remains in custody and is charged with:

sexual assault

sexual interference

sexual exploitation

child luring

making child pornography

He is due in Moncton provincial court July 24 for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.