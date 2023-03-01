New legislation allows N.B. law enforcement to launch missing persons investigations sooner

The New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday February 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray The New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday February 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash

Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island