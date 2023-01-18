New made-in-the-Maritimes horror film sees kids battle aliens

The new sci-fi horror film “Kids vs. Aliens” -- directed and co-written by Nova Scotia filmmaker Jason Eisener -- is being released this week.

The movie sees a teenage house party turn to terror when “bloodthirsty” aliens attack -- and it has ties to Eisener’s home province in more ways than one.

“All in the backyard, basically, aliens have crash-landed and they attack during this Halloween party,” he says.

Eisener co-wrote “Kids vs. Aliens” with his childhood friend John Davies -- the same brains behind the 2011 black comedy “Hobo with a Shotgun.”

“A lot of the shenanigans in this movie are based on our actual childhood,” Eisener says.

“I even shot the film at my parents’ house, which is pretty crazy, considering what we did to the house. I basically created my mom’s worst nightmare.”

Eisener’s latest film is also inspired by local folklore.

“The story of Shag Harbour and the UFO crash of 1967 that happened there has always, since I was a kid, has really fired up my imagination.”

The film features many local cast and crew members, like 13-year-old Ben Tector of Halifax, who plays the character Miles.

“He’s like a tough friend, he’d punch you and stuff like that … but he has a soft core to him … secretly he’s nice,” says Tector.

Tector adds that his character swears “a ton” in the film -- something his parents weren’t too keen about.

“They’re a bit iffy on it, but I felt like it was a bit more awkward for me, because it was weird to swear in front on my parents,” he says.

“Kids vs. Aliens” will be released on demand and digital on Friday.