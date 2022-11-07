New mental health day hospital set to open in Cape Breton next spring
A new day hospital that will offer mental health treatment for people in Cape Breton is set to open next spring.
The hospital will be located at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.
The province says the hospital will provide an additional point of care for people living with a mental illness, as well as intensive treatment for people during the day so they can return home in the evening.
"This day hospital recognizes that not everyone needs around-the-clock hospital care. Expanding the pilot here in Sydney will mean that more Cape Bretoners stay closely connected to family and community while getting the help they need,” said the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, Brian Comer, in a Monday news release.
The hospital will be open seven days a week with an initial capacity of 10 people per-day, with an expected increase of 15.
According to the province, those attending will receive care from a psychiatrist, mental health nurses, and social workers through individual psychiatric treatments and therapeutic group programs.
An occupational therapist, a recreation therapist and a pharmacist will also be on staff.
"As someone who has personally experienced mental health challenges and who now supports those pursuing wellness, I know the difference this hospital will have in bridging a gap in the services we are able to provide,” said mental health peer supporter Cameron Rankin. “With the addition of a day hospital, patients can access more flexible supports that meet their unique needs and give them the best opportunity to pursue recovery and wellness.”
Hospital admission will be arranged through community mental health clinics and emergency departments. Those discharged from inpatient psychiatric care will also be eligible to receive follow-up care at the day hospital.
The new mental health day hospital will be the second of its kind in Nova Scotia.
The province days the mental health day hospital in Halifax has reduced wait times for hospital psychiatric care and increased the availability of inpatient psychiatric beds for those requiring urgent or crisis care.
Nova Scotians can call the Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service at 1-855-922-1122 to be matched with appropriate mental health and addictions services.
