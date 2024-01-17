New modular homes to be constructed on Membertou First Nation

ATLANTIC
    Liberal MP for Sydney-Victoria Jaime Battiste rises during Question Period, Friday, September 29, 2023 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Liberal MP for Sydney-Victoria Jaime Battiste rises during Question Period, Friday, September 29, 2023 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    The federal government says 32 new affordable modular single-family homes will be constructed on Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia.

    Sydney - Victoria MP Jaime Battiste made the announcement Wednesday on behalf of Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser alongside Membertou Chief and CEO Terry Paul.

    The project will receive $8.25 million through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, $665,000 through Indigenous Services Canada, and $1.12 million in cash equity from the Membertou First Nation, according to a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation news release.

    Paul says the housing units will be built over the next year.

    “Our communities continue to face immense challenges with accessing housing, and this initiative directly supports families in our communities to have their forever home,” he says.

    Battiste adds the work will help create jobs and “improve the quality of life for families who are in core housing need.”

    The release says the third phase of Rapid Housing Initiative, which was launched in 2022, is expected to create more than 5,200 new homes, almost half of those will be for women and a third for Indigenous Peoples.

