New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times

A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.

Nova Scotia Health says it is offering this new tool in order to provide more information for residents seeking ER care, but emphasizes that estimated waits are based on people “at the lower end of the triage scale.”

Dr. Jan Sommers, head of the Colchester East Hants Health Centre emergency department, said in a statement "people with life-threatening and other highly time-sensitive issues are typically seen without delay but others have to wait to see a doctor or nurse.”

Sommers said that needing to go to an emergency department for treatment can be scary or confusing, and the hope is that “publishing these predicted wait times will help people understand when they might expect to be seen after arriving at an emergency department,” she said.

The health authority said residents that those in need of immediate help should go to the nearest emergency department regardless of estimated wait time, or call 911.

The wait time predictions are based on recent data, the health authority said, and are updated hourly. The website also allows for residents to look at anticipated wait times for up to 12 hours in the future.

Estimated wait times for 10 of the province’s largest emergency departments are currently available, and the health authority says additional ERs are expected to be added to the database in the future.

Anticipated wait times are currently available for:

QEII Health Sciences Centre (Halifax Infirmary site) in Halifax

Dartmouth General Hospital

South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville

Yarmouth Regional Hospital

Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro

Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst

Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish

Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney

