ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New NSCC campus in Sydney to offer child care

    A preschooler gets up on her toes to reach into her assigned cubby at a preschool centre Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A preschooler gets up on her toes to reach into her assigned cubby at a preschool centre Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Share

    The new Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Sydney waterfront campus will include a child-care centre when it opens in September.

    According to a provincial news release on Monday, an agreement between the YMCA of Cape Breton and NSCC will provide 50 child-care spaces, with priority given to students and employees at the new campus.

    “We are so proud of this partnership with NSCC that is supporting more families in Sydney through greater access to child care,” said Cape Breton East MLA Brian Comer, on behalf of education and early childhood development minister Becky Druhan, in the release.

    The principal of the current NSCC Sydney campus says the centre will be a “tremendous addition” to the community.

    “We heard from our students and staff at our current campus just how much of an asset it would be to have a child-care centre on-site. It not only supports our community members who have preschool-aged children, it also offers our campus early childhood education students a learning connection and potential work placement for their studies,” said Marconi campus principal Carla Arsenault.

    According to the release, the centre will be operated by the YMCA.

    Parents can join the virtual wait list here.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News