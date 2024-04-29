New NSCC campus in Sydney to offer child care

The new Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Sydney waterfront campus will include a child-care centre when it opens in September.

According to a provincial news release on Monday, an agreement between the YMCA of Cape Breton and NSCC will provide 50 child-care spaces, with priority given to students and employees at the new campus.

“We are so proud of this partnership with NSCC that is supporting more families in Sydney through greater access to child care,” said Cape Breton East MLA Brian Comer, on behalf of education and early childhood development minister Becky Druhan, in the release.

The principal of the current NSCC Sydney campus says the centre will be a “tremendous addition” to the community.

“We heard from our students and staff at our current campus just how much of an asset it would be to have a child-care centre on-site. It not only supports our community members who have preschool-aged children, it also offers our campus early childhood education students a learning connection and potential work placement for their studies,” said Marconi campus principal Carla Arsenault.

According to the release, the centre will be operated by the YMCA.

Parents can join the virtual wait list here.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.