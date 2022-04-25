New private mental health clinic to open in Fredericton

A new private mental health clinic is opening in New Brunswick's capital.

The Newly Institute opened its first clinic last year in Calgary. Fredericton will be the second of several planned locations.

"The clinic, at this time, can handle anywhere from 30 to 50 patients a month. So we're looking at servicing anywhere from 300 to 600 people every year,” said Dr. Rob Tanguay, with the Newly Institute.

The for-profit clinic opens on June 2 and, according to the clinic director, it offers 'rapid access' to treatment, which includes psychedelics and drugs such as ketamine.

"Cost can vary,” said Tanguay.

“It can depend on whether or not there's third-party funding. A lot of insurance companies are covering and we also have coverage from different worker compensation. If not, cost can be anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the comorbidities like addiction, or chronic pain can drive some of those costs up.”

Liberal health critic, Jean-Claude D’Amour, says New Brunswick needs help with mental health services.

‘The reality is, this is a demonstration of a lack of will and effort from the government of New Brunswick to make sure that services for mental health are available in our public organizations," said D’Amour.

D'Amour says he’s concerned private clinics will replace public health care.

"When the government is not doing its job that's the reality. Some private company will see an advantage or a possibility to do some business,” he said.

New Brunswick's Minister of Health was not available for comment at the time of publication.