New research shows growing percentage of Canadians are struggling with sleep
Narrative Research chief operating officer Margaret Chapman points to an obvious aspect of life that everyone has in common.
“Everybody sleeps,” said Chapman. “But clearly some sleep more than others.”
That's what Narrative Research recently asked 1,200 Canadians, if they are getting enough sleep.
“We thought it would be really good to get a gauge,” said Chapman.
According to the latest research:
- 16 per cent of Canadians are getting a restful sleep every night of the week.
- 30 per cent of Canadians feel their ability to sleep is worse today than it was three years ago.
The study also examines the reasons why so many are struggling with sleep patterns.
"Technology absolutely plays a role,” said Chapman. “Inflation and concerns about cost of living play a role. And just the busyness of our lives these days.”
According to psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley, the pandemic has also caused many sleepless nights
“When your threat system is activated, it is much harder to sleep,” said Lee-Baggley, who added a lack of sleep can spark numerous mental health concerns.
“Almost all of your executive functioning, things like decision making, concentration and attention,” said Lee-Baggley. “They are all impacted by sleep.”
Sleep specialist, Dr. Mark Boulos also points to other numerous health issues associated with insomnia.
“It increases your risk of stroke, heart attack and god forbid even early death,” said Boulos. “It affects mood, increases the risk of car accidents, reduces quality of life, affects cognition and the list goes on.”
Chapman added, there are some takeaways from this study that can help going forward.
“Pun intended here, it’s kind of a wake up call here for people to look at what is preventing them from getting a restful night sleep,” said Chapman, who encouraged people to explore new strategies, that can allow them to get more sleep, more often.
