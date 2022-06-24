New rink, community centre to be built in Baddeck, N.S.

New rink, community centre to be built in Baddeck, N.S.

The interior of the The Victoria Highlands Civic Centre in Baddeck, N.S. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV) The interior of the The Victoria Highlands Civic Centre in Baddeck, N.S. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island