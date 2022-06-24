New rink, community centre to be built in Baddeck, N.S.

The village of Baddeck, N.S., has decided to tear down its old rink and build a new one.

Last fall, it was reported the nearly 50-year-old Victoria Highlands Civic Centre was nearing the end of its life and would need to be repaired, renovated, or replaced.

Jeanne Campbell of the Victoria Highlands Civic Centre Steering Committee says the new rink will also house a community centre.

“So this is going to provide a new ice surface, as well as other amenities for the community,” said Campbell.

“We’re talking a walking track, fitness area, and then some other components that will bring a sustainable plan to the rink.”

She says the group is “aggressively targeting” construction of the new rink to begin in March 2024.

It’s expected to take about a year and a half to build. They estimate the total cost at about $15 million.

Campbell says Victoria County has committed $1 million, and they’re asking for federal and provincial help towards the rest.

Damage to the current rink was discovered after an engineer was brought in to look at replacing the roof.

Severe rusting caused a wall behind one of the nets to start falling apart. More rust was found on the roof, which has since created mould and other weather damage.

The arena is home to more than 100 kids who play in the Baddeck and Area Minor Hockey Association.