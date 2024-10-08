New 'Sharon, Lois and Bram' album features never-before-released tracks from hit 1980s TV series

The legacy continues for Canada's trio of family entertainers, "Sharon, Lois and Bram."

The group has debuted never-before-released tracks from their hit 1980s TV series.

"Sharon, Lois and Bram" released their first record called " One Elephant, Deux Éléphants" in 1978. It became one of the fastest-selling children's albums ever produced in Canada.

Sharon says the group never imagined that first record would turn into the successful career that followed.

"When we made out first record, ' One Elephant, Deux Éléphants,' it was complete. I mean, there was not an intention to start a career together," she said during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.

"We were just three colleagues, we said let's make a record, and the response to the record launched the career. So, little did we know what we were embarking on."

Forty-five years later, their legacy continues.

"I mean, I always felt like the career that I have was a gift. To be able to work at something that you love for all of those years that we did it I think is pretty special," said Sharon. "And to be able to continue it is remarkable."

Sharon is now 81-years old, while Bram is almost 84. The pair continues their work today with the help of Sharon's daughter, Randi.

"She's just the boss of everything," said Sharon, as she let out a laugh.

"She (Sharon) and Bram say, 'Randy tells me where to show up and I'm happy about it,'" said Randi.

Randi describes growing up with Sharon as her mom as a "pretty awesome" experience.

"It was fun. I mean, I just have been surrounded by music and by Sharon, Lois and Bram pretty much my whole life. And we were very much an extended family," said Randi.

The group's latest endeavour called "Elephant Show Shoppers!" is extra special.

"It's put together from found music. Music that was on The Elephant Show, but never released on any kind of CD or anything like that," said Sharon. "And so, people have not heard it outside of The Elephant Show."

In one of the songs, Sharon says she gets to sing with Lois who died in 2015.

"She's very present on the album, but I'm particularly fond of a song called 'Love Grows Under the Wild Dope Tree,' which Lois and I sing together. It's a very, very sweet duet," Sharon said.

It's an opportunity for fans of all ages to revisit their childhoods and share treasured memories with the next generation.

"When I meet people who are emotional and they get weepy, I say, 'Don't be embarrassed about being weepy because it's about happy childhood memories, and I think that's only a good thing,'" said Sharon.

"And with this, I'm proud, and when I listen to that music, some of which I haven't listened to in a very long time, I feel very good about what we have accomplished."