New specialized licence plates on P.E.I. recognize Island paramedics

New licence plates on Prince Edward Island are recognizing the courageous contributions of Island paramedics.

The new paramedic licence plate, available in English and French, features a red maple leaf and the Star of Life – a symbol commonly used to identify emergency medical service and the Canadian Paramedic Association of PEI.

“A specialized licence plate is a way to acknowledge and thank paramedics for dedicating their careers to helping Islanders in need,” said Ernie Hudson, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We are so fortunate to have a highly skilled team of paramedics providing emergency medical service across the province. This licence plate gives paramedics the option to proudly display their chosen profession on their personal vehicle.”

A news release from the province Monday says certified paramedics can apply for the specialized licence plate by presenting a valid emergency medical technician licence or identification card issued by the College of Paramedicine of Prince Edward Island.

The plates can only be used on personal passenger vehicles and not on emergency vehicles or vehicles that are reporting to a scene.

“Island paramedics continue to demonstrate a commitment to service by playing a key role in our health-care system every day,” said Mark McLane, minister of Health and Wellness. “These licence plates acknowledge the high-quality care for all Islanders that paramedics provide."

“The Paramedic Association of PEI is thrilled to have been able to work alongside the provincial government in the development of these licence plates,” said Ian Ross, executive director of the Paramedic Association of PEI. “These unique plates will serve as a means of recognizing the contributions of our Island paramedics.”

The province says the cost of a paramedic licence plate is $5. Regular fees apply for future registration renewals.

More information on the paramedic and other specialty licence plates can be found online.

