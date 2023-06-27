New Zealand man running across Canada as cancer fundraiser

Jon Nabbs of New Zealand is a man on a mission, pushing a stroller containing all of his luggage along the Trans-Canada Highway in Cape Breton, N.S.

"[I’m running] right across from the Atlantic to the Pacific, to spread good vibes and inspiration and to raise funds for children fighting cancer,” Nabbs said.

The 32-year-old decided to run from St. John's to Vancouver after losing both of his parents to cancer in 2020 and 2021.

"I know that feeling, sort of like you've been punched in the stomach, when you get that diagnosis,” Nabbs said. “Just total desperation and loss of hope. You're sort of in this long, grey tunnel with this little light at the end which is sort of your hope for remission."

His parents' passing also inspired Nabbs to follow his dreams - one of which was to see the world.

That's another reason why he's running coast-to-coast across the world’s second-largest nation, all while documenting the journey on social media.

"Canada is so big that it scared me stiff to think if I could actually make it across,” Nabbs said. “When I first heard about somebody going across Canada solo, unsupported, without the entourage, my initial reaction was 'That's impossible'."

There's another reason he chose Canada, Terry Fox is a hero of his.

Nabbs says to run some of the same roads Terry did during his Marathon of Hope is humbling.

"He did everything I'm now trying to do, except he did it with one leg and with cancer in his body. So my gosh, that guy had some courage,” Nabbs said.

Having already crossed Newfoundland, Nabbs is only on his second province, but has been struck by the beauty of the landscape here and friendliness of the people.

"The hospitality I've received, it's knocked my socks off, it's been so lovely,” Nabbs said.

Though finishing won't be easy, Nabbs is set on giving it his best.

"Come hell or high water, I'm determined to get to Vancouver and show that there is something they can follow and they can really get behind,” he said.

