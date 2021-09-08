ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

They are also reporting two new presumptive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell health region.

One person is in hospital with the disease and there are 40 active reported COVID-19 infections across the province.

Officials say investigations into the sources of clusters of cases in the western, eastern and Labrador-Grenfell health regions are ongoing.

Several communities in the Labrador-Grenfell health region were moved to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, which includes a mask mandate for indoor public places.

Officials are asking all residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they experience at least one of the symptoms related to the novel coronavirus, which include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.