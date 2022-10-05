Newfoundland and Labrador offering expat doctors $100,000 to come home to practise

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador is trying to entice doctors, nurses and paramedics working outside the province to move back home.

The government is offering $100,000 to doctors who were born, educated, trained or who had practised in the province to return to Newfoundland and Labrador to work for at least five years.

Nurses and paramedics meeting the same criteria will qualify for a payment of at least $50,000 if they commit to working in the province for at least three years.

Health Minister Tom Osborne told reporters Tuesday that those with a connection to the province are more likely to stay.

However, medical professionals with no connections to the province but who nonetheless choose to practise there will qualify for incentives ranging from $25,000 to $50,000.

The incentive program is part of the province's Come Home Year 2022 campaign, launched last year to encourage those who have moved away to return for a visit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.