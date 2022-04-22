Newfoundland and Labrador reports five more deaths from COVID-19, 25 hospitalized
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The deaths reported Friday bring the province's total to 157 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Three of the deaths were recorded in the Eastern Health region, while Central Health and Western Health recorded one death each.
According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, 25 people are in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus, with seven patients in critical care.
There were also 272 new cases identified since the last update on Wednesday.
However, testing is only offered to select groups, and the numbers do not reflect the province's actual caseload.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.
