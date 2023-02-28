Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with possession of cocaine for trafficking
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog has charged an RCMP officer with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The province's Serious Incident Response Team says it began investigating Const. Michael Hann late last June.
A news release says the investigation began after the RCMP told the watchdog that an officer had been accused of being involved in illegal activity.
The police oversight agency announced on June 27, 2022, that Hann had been arrested, but it did not say he had been charged.
Watchdog director Mike King has now charged Hann with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust.
The news release says Hann works with the RCMP in the western Newfoundland town of Corner Brook and that he is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.
