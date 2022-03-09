Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
The details of the witness recollections are summarized in a document released today by the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting.
None of the five witnesses reported their observations to police that night or before the killer carried out nine more killings on April 19.
The document doesn't speculate on why the witnesses didn't immediately call police, but it was not until 10:17 a.m. the next morning that the RCMP alerted the public that the shooter was driving a replica RCMP vehicle.
The commission's investigators have said the killer escaped from the scene of the murders in Portapique at about 10:45 p.m. on April 18, and travelled to a parking lot in the Debert industrial park, about 24 kilometres away.
The first two witnesses -- who lived on a road between Portapique and Debert -- estimated their sightings of the replica vehicle occurred after 11 p.m.
Three other witnesses reported seeing a police car in the Debert industrial park after midnight.
Valerie Smith told police on April 30, 2020 that she found it "so strange for a marked police car to be driving ... with no headlight, no tail lights" in the opposite direction of the police cars she had just seen racing toward Portapique.
"I hollered at my boyfriend. I said, 'What the hell, why is there a marked cop car coming back?' I said. 'All the other cop cars are going to Portapique, why is this car coming back this way with no lights on, only running lights?"'
Matthew MacGillvray, who lives on the same road as Smith, told police on May 2, 2020 he also saw RCMP vehicles with flashing lights head toward Portapique before a vehicle "that looked like a cop car" passed in the opposite direction.
After the killer reached the industrial park, two teenagers who were sitting in a football field area listening to music noticed the replica police car entering the area.
The summary says that between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on April 19 they watched the car "repeatedly circling around in the business park."
"There were some things off, and he just wasn't acting like a police officer," one of the teens was quoted telling an RCMP investigator in a May 2020 interview.
"He was like, going on the side of the road, kind of pulling off like every like, couple metres, checking things out," the teenager said. He said the extremely slow driving stood out. "It was really weird," he said, noting the police car also had a dented bumper and "a pine tree branch hanging out of the trunk."
Dave Brown, who lives near the industrial park, said he was watching TV when one of the teens returned home. Brown said he later told RCMP investigators that he dozed off, woke up some time after 1 a.m. and then went out on his deck for a cigarette before bed.
"While outside, he saw what he believed to be a marked police cruiser parked about 300 feet from the deck of his home ... He made no further observations of the vehicle or whether there was anyone around," the document says.
The latest revelations of what witnesses saw the first night of the mass shooting may again raise questions about why the public wasn't told sooner that the gunman, Gabriel Wortman, was in a replica police car. That topic is expected to be addressed at later stages of the hearings.
The inquiry's investigators have documented how dispatchers relayed information from a 911 call from Jamie Blair -- one of the early Portapique victims -- who at 10:01 p.m. on April 18 said, "there is a police car."
Children sheltering in a Portapique home also told a 911 operator, "it was a police car." And a 911 call from a woman whose husband was shot stated at 10:28 p.m. said, "somebody in a cop car shot at us."
In the weeks following the mass shooting, the RCMP's senior officers said during news conferences they only "confirmed" that the killer was driving an RCMP replica vehicle after speaking to the killer's spouse at about 6:30 a.m. on April 19.
The summary released Wednesday about the killer's actions between exiting Portapique and 5:45 the next morning also says that police found a number of items he left behind in Debert, which were discovered in searches that began a week after the shootings.
The items included empty, plastic ammunition packaging, two slippers, a belt with a pistol holder, a magazine pouch and an empty handcuff pouch. There was also a police traffic radar and two RCMP high brown boots with "Wortman" inscribed inside.
Wortman was killed on the morning of April 19 by an RCMP officer while at a gas station north of Halifax.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at occupied Chornobyl nuclear plant
Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.
Sask. First Nation building its own welfare program to keep Indigenous kids out of foster care
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan is building its own child welfare program in an effort to keep Indigenous children out of the traditional foster care system.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
This when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
-
Canada can increase oil exports to U.S., but can't fill hole left by Russia: experts
Canadian oil producers have some capacity to immediately increase exports to the U.S., industry insiders and analysts say, but anything they can provide in the short-term won't be enough to fill the gap left behind by Russia.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmth is around the corner for Calgary
Another day in the dip – but we’re trending up! Warmer days ahead in Calgary.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Quebec sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care numbers
Quebec's Health Ministry reported a large drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday with 30 fewer patients receiving care for the disease and eight fewer people in intensive care units.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
Feds and Alberta to announce high-speed internet progress
Canada's minister of rural economic development is set to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet in Alberta on Wednesday outside of the province's capital city.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
London
-
OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after allegedly bilking insurance company
A 48-year old St. Thomas, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly defrauded an insurance company out of $65,000.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous driving conditions force cancellation of Manitoba schools, buses
A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
What is the worst road in Manitoba? CAA wants to know
Voting is officially open for CAA Manitoba’s 10th year of its Worst Roads Campaign.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 28-year-old woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.
-
Carleton University students design new gate for Confederation Park
Two Carleton University architecture students have designed the winning selection for a new gate at Ottawa's Confederation Park.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized
On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
Vancouver
-
Teen girls rescue stabbing victim at Burnaby coffee shop, suspect arrested
Two teenage girls are being praised for their bravery and quick thinking after they came to the rescue of a stabbing victim in Burnaby.
-
Ukrainian international student calls out B.C. university for not taking harder stance against invasion
Liliya Syvystka is just weeks away from finishing her film production program at the University of British Columbia, but as she prepares for her final thesis, her mind is focused on her home country and her loved ones back in Ukraine.
-
B.C.'s mountain goat population declining, new study suggests
British Columbia's central coast is losing an animal of significant cultural value to the region's Indigenous people as fewer mountain goats are seen in its craggy peaks, says a new study.
Regina
-
Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket
A Yorkton resident is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning a $20 million jackpot.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
-
Regina doing what it can to combat large amount of snow
Thanks to more snow and gusty winds residents of Regina woke to near zero visibility Tuesday morning and while most people were commuting to work, city crews were already in storm mode.
Vancouver Island
-
Convoy opposed to COVID-19 mandates will 'occupy' Victoria for months, says organizer
Another convoy of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates is rolling across the country, this time headed for Victoria, where participants are prepared to stay for months, according to the organizer.
-
NEW
NEW | Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates
The Pacific Salmon Treaty (PST) is under fire following a report suggesting that Alaskan fisheries are impacting struggling salmon populations by intercepting a significant number of B.C.-bound fish.
-
'Got the perfect storm shaping up': Gas prices expected to climb even higher on Vancouver Island
With gas prices in the capital region hitting record highs, people are making adjustments in their lives to compensate.