No injuries after hydrogen leak at N.S. power plant in Cape Breton

Emergency crews respond to a hydrogen leak outside Nova Scotia Power’s Lingan Generating Station on Jan.9, 2023. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV) Emergency crews respond to a hydrogen leak outside Nova Scotia Power’s Lingan Generating Station on Jan.9, 2023. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island