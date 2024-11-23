No injuries reported after train collides with car in Saint John: police

The Saint John Police Force says there have been no reported injuries since a motor vehicle accident involving a train and a car on Friday.

Police received a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving a train near the Simms Corner intersection around 5:36 p.m., according to a news release from police.

A train was travelling westbound on the tracks towards the pulp mill and collided with a vehicle that had gone through the flashing red lights and onto the tracks, says police.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle.

The train reversed so that the tracks could be inspected for damages, says the release.

The collision remains under investigation.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

