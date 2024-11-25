No injuries reported following lunchtime fire in uptown Saint John

A late morning fire in Saint John, N.B., made the lunchtime commute through uptown a little slower than normal Monday.

The Saint John Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 185 Union St. at 11:30 a.m., resulting in a partial closure of the street.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire coming from the building’s third floor.

“It's a three-story mixed use building, so there’s residential and commercial in it,” Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy told CTV Atlantic. “We launched an aggressive attack to that third story, and also prioritized clearing the building to make sure there was no one in it.”

Hennessy says there was no one inside the building at the time the fire started, and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report.

He noted there were challenges in fighting the fire due to much of the structure being boarded up. Crews were able to contain the fire's damage to the third floor. While there was no physical damage from the fire to the first and second floor, it isn’t known if there is any smoke damage to the floors below.

By 1 p.m., the road had reopened to traffic and fire investigators were on the scene. There is no word on a cause of the fire at this time.

