No new cases in P.E.I. Tuesday, but public health officials encouraging recent returnees to get tested

HALIFAX -

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer gave an update Tuesday on upcoming vaccinations for children.

Dr. Heather Morrison says as soon as Health Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, P.E.I. will receive 12,000 doses.

P.E.I. health officials are again reminding anyone who arrived on the island over the weekend and was not tested at the point of entry to get tested as soon as possible.

Some fully vaccinated travellers were not tested at the Confederation Bridge on Sunday because of heavy traffic volume.