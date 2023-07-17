North American Indigenous Games a showcase of sport and culture

Elder and knowledge keeper Aaron Prosper said the North American Indigenous Games represents a huge opportunity “to present the people of this territory.”

“Which is my people, Mi’kmaq people,” Prosper said.

Competitions and ceremonies as part of the North American Indigenous Games (N.A.I.G.) are happening all week in Halifax, Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation, and the events centre Indigenous culture.

“When you think of a kayak, you know, where does the word come from? It is actually in an Inuktitut word qajaq,” said Prosper.

Prosper hopes the sporting events are exciting and well-attended, but added that these games are about more than athletics.

“We are very focused on not just making this event about sport, but also making this event about culture,” Prosper said.

Chad Paul travelled to Halifax here from the west coast to watch his son compete in traditional canoe racing.

“We are Coast Salish, but we’re from the Salish tribe,” Paul said.

“Our people have been doing this on our waters for thousands of years and it’s awesome to be able to expose it to people from all across the country, right? It’s just an amazing opportunity for people to see that.”

Halifax Thunderbirds player Randy Staats said that by playing lacrosse he is proudly representing his home of Six Nations, and a thousand-year-old tradition that has grown into a popular sport.

“Lacrosse plays a big part of who we are and I’m a firm believer it’s a part of who I am,” Staats said.

N.A.I.G is showcasing athletes competing in 16 different sports, including traditional Indigenous sports like lacrosse, archery, canoeing and kayaking.

