A house in North Sydney, N.S., that sustained significant damage after a front-end loader that smashed into it has been torn down.

The house on Seaview Drive was damaged when Cape Breton Regional Police received reports that the front-end loader was attempting to demolish the home around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15.

While responding to the scene, officers received information that the machine had left the home and was travelling on Seaview Drive towards North Sydney.

The officers found it near the Northern Yacht Club, but say the driver failed to stop. The officers continued to follow the tractor to the Superstore parking lot on King Street, where they say the driver stopped briefly before crashing into a concrete barrier in front of an NSLC store.

Kevin Albert Morrison, 51, is facing four counts of mischief, flight from police and uttering threats.

Along with the home of Morrison’s former partner, a power pole was also damaged.

He has been sent for psychiatric assessment and is scheduled for court on Feb. 16.