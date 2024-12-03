Northern New Brunswick could see 'significant' snowfall this week

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in northern New Brunswick, warning the region could see “significant” snowfall later this week.

The statement says 10 to 20 cm of snow is possible on Thursday, though amounts could be more over higher terrain.

The snow is expected to start early Thursday morning in the northwest area of the province before spreading to the northeast by the afternoon and ending Thursday night.

“Temperatures will be near zero in some low-lying or coastal areas, which could lead to highly variable snowfall based on elevation,” the statement reads. “Gusty southeasterly winds are also possible, with gusts as high as 70 to 80 km/h along the coast Thursday afternoon.”

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the storm is the result of a low-pressure system moving out of the Prairies fueled by lingering cold air over the Great Lakes.

The remainder of the Maritimes and Newfoundland are expected to see a mix of snow and rain later this week.

