HALIFAX -- A weather front extending up the St. Lawrence River Valley is lifting moisture into colder, polar-sourced air that filtered into the Maritimes on Sunday. The result will be a mix of rain and snow for the region Monday, Monday evening and clearing Tuesday.

More snow is expected for northern New Brunswick Monday evening. Rain and showers are forecast for the remainder of the Maritimes Monday evening.

The accumulating snow is forecast for northern areas of New Brunswick. A first round of light-to-moderate snow has already led to some accumulation on roads and highways Monday morning. A second round of steadier snow is forecast for late afternoon and evening.

A Trans-Canada Highway camera between Hartland and Grand Falls shows snow adding up Monday morning.

A special weather statement has been issued for north and northwestern areas of New Brunswick. Snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected with some higher accumulations possible in the mountains.

Temperatures are forecast to rise Monday evening, which will lead to an eventual turn from snow to rain for most. It may take until near midnight for the snow-rain line to push as far north as communities such as Edmundston and Campbellton.

Due to expected snowfall accumulation, before a turn to rain late Monday evening, a special weather statement has been issued for parts of northern New Brunswick.

As for the rain, central and southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. can expect 10 to 25 mm. Lower totals of 5 to 10 mm look likely for Nova Scotia.

A mix of snow and rain is possible for Nova Scotia on Friday, as a low is forecast to move south and east of the province. The entire Maritimes should plan on a cold Halloween this year. Daytime highs on Saturday will likely be in the low-to-mid single digits with temperatures falling to, or below, freezing at night.