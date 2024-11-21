Nova Scotia activates postal strike contingency plan for high-priority provincial mail

Nova Scotia has activated its postal strike contingency plan for people looking to send and receive mail from the provincial government during the ongoing postal workers strike.

Residents can now take some of their high-priority mail that can’t be sent online to Access Nova Scotia locations through the province.

Examples include applications for birth certificates and residential tenancies applications.

The province says the service does not apply to items like personal mail, passport applications, holiday cards or power bills.

Nova Scotians can pick their mail on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Provincial government staff will contact people in advance to confirm which Access Nova Scotia location to send the item to. People should allow two Saturdays from the time they are contacted and bring valid government identification with them. This service will depend on the length of the strike,” reads a Thursday news release from the province.

The drop-off option for government mail started on Wednesday.

More information on the service can be found online. Those who can’t access the information online can call the province at 1-800-670-4357.

About 55,000 Canada Post employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job last Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries.

