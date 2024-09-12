Nova Scotia adopts bill declaring domestic violence in the province an epidemic

HALIFAX -

Following an extraordinary reversal by Premier Tim Houston, the Nova Scotia legislature on Thursday adopted a bill declaring domestic violence an epidemic in the province.

The lightning fast passage of the bill introduced by the opposition NDP came less than an hour after the premier told reporters he didn't think the legislation was necessary.

The bill's passage also followed a tense conversation involving four women from the private sector union Unifor who were advocating for the bill -- and who had cornered Houston near a hallway elevator outside the legislative chamber. Minutes later, the government was back in the house of assembly to pass a bill that went through all three readings with all-party support in just under 10 minutes.

"Today will change the life and the direction for many women and anyone experiencing intimate partner violence in the province of Nova Scotia," said a visibly emotional Jennifer Murray, Unifor's Atlantic regional director. "We are going to keep advocating and we will be pushing for more with this legislation. What we saw today was real citizens coming together and making a huge difference."

In introducing the bill, NDP Leader Claudia Chender said Thursday the idea was to legislate a recommendation to all levels of government from the commission of inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. The commission heard that the gunman behind Canada's worst mass shooting had a history of domestic violence and had seriously assaulted his spouse moments before he began a 13-hour rampage that left 22 people dead.

Houston initially told reporters he didn't believe legislation was needed because the government had already made it clear in previous statements that domestic violence was an epidemic in the province.

But after he voted for the bill, Houston said he had changed his mind following his conversation with the union group and a closer look at the proposed legislation.

"Government actions matter for sure and government words matter too," the premier said. "That was the message that was shared with me by the group that was here. This was an opportunity that meant a lot, so we took that opportunity."

A statement from the NDP said Nova Scotia has the highest rates of intimate partner violence of any province in Canada, with over 30 per cent of women and 22.5 per cent of men who have been in a relationship reporting being physically or sexually assaulted by their partner.

"This is a very important day for women, gender diverse folks, men, anyone who has suffered intimate partner violence they should take some solace in this legislation that has been passed," Chender said. "We see it as Step 1 in addressing this issue and in implementing the findings of the Mass Casualty Commission."

The New Democrats also called Thursday for the province to expand paid leave for employees or their children who experience intimate partner violence to five days, up from three, following British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick and other jurisdictions across the country.

Labour Minister Jill Balser told the legislature the government has carried out consultations and would have a response before the end of the year.

"We want to look at five paid days because those who are fleeing domestic violence deserve to have that support I will have more to share very soon," Balser said.

The drama around the issue of domestic violence wasn't the first for Houston's government. In April, then-justice minister Brad Johns resigned after disputing the public inquiry's finding that domestic violence is an epidemic and saying that drugs and gun violence were more serious problems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

