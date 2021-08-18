HALIFAX -- A number of successful candidates from a wide array of backgrounds will represent Nova Scotians in Province House.

Ali Duale spent his Wednesday removing campaign signs in his Halifax-area riding after a busy night of celebration.

The Liberal MLA-elect for Halifax Armdale says he is humbled to accept this position and serve the people of Nova Scotia.

"It's the beauty of democracy," he says. "People have a choice and those who make their choice, I applaud them and I thank them."

Duale is the province's first Muslim MLA. He is also one of four black MLAs elected to Province House on Tuesday night.

He and his wife fled Somalia in the 1990s during the civil war, but it wasn't long before he became a leader in his community.

"This land, offered me a place to refuge," he explains. "Not only that, it allowed me to succeed and to be where I am today, and I'm grateful for that."

NDP MLA-elect Suzy Hansen also spent Wednesday packing up her campaign office.

Born and raised in Halifax's North End, she is excited for change and a future of diversity in politics around here.

"It's huge. First and foremost, there's only been five African Nova Scotians actually sitting in legislature for the whole time, and not at one time," she explains. "So there's only been five, this time we'll actually have four in one sitting in the legislature for the term, so I think that's amazing."

The province's premier-designate says he is focused on encouraging more minorities to get involved in politics.

"It's my intention to continue to make sure that every Nova Scotian sees themselves in our government," Tim Houston said. "And in the structure of the PC Party, and we'll continue to work on that."

Meanwhile, former Nova Scotia MLA Joanne Bernard says while the House of Assembly is more diverse than ever, we still have a long way to go.

"It's important that those experiences, those diversities be at tables of power," she says. "And so when cabinet comes around, I have trust in Mr. Houston, that he will appoint women within his cabinet."

Both Hansen and Duale say one of the reasons why they ran in this political election was to inspire the next generation of candidates.