Nova Scotia election: NDP promises to make Halifax ferry fees free, create gas tax holiday

The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three major political parties took part in a discussion Monday morning held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

The event was described as a chance for the leaders to discuss their platforms and engage with the province’s business community about topics important to them.

Following the discussion, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is scheduled to campaign in the Halifax area. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday evening to discuss housing supply and affordability.

NDP says they will invest in transit, create gas tax holiday

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender announced Monday she would make Halifax ferries free, fast-track a rapid transit strategy, and offer relief on gas prices for commuters, if elected in the upcoming provincial election.

“New Democrats understand that you need to get to work on time, and that you want to spend more time with your family and friends at the end of the day, not sitting in traffic. You should be able to get around your community quickly, efficiently and affordably,” said Chender.

“We’re committed to making your commute easier – whether you walk, drive, or take transit. While we work toward a more efficient, connected province, our plan will save you time and money – no matter how you get to where you need to be.”

Chender says an NDP government would drop the gas tax while costs are high, adding this would save families at least $500 a year.

Chender says removing the Halifax ferry fees would save the average user more than $1,000 a year and help get cars off the bridges.

“We’ll make transit more reliable and reduce the traffic congestion with more rapid bus lines, more ferry routes, and more options for commuters,” said Chender. “The changes will make it easier for commuters in Halifax, but we know that, under the Conservatives, transit is also lacking in other communities. That’s why we support moving toward a well-connected public transit network right across the province.”

Chender says, if elected, her government would also implement the following changes to save commuters time and money:

provide a gas tax holiday

eliminate vehicle registration fees

The Manitoba government introduced a “gas tax holiday” at the beginning of this year and removed a 14-cent-a-litre gas tax to help people deal with inflation. The tax break was initially meant to last for six months, and was extended twice until the end of the year.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Winnipeg.

