Nova Scotia election: Progressive Conservatives to release election platform today

HALIFAX -

The Progressive Conservatives are set to release their party platform today ahead of Nova Scotia's Nov. 26 provincial election.

They will be the second of the three major parties to release a platform this week after the Liberals presented a plan containing $2.3 billion in election promises over four years.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, meanwhile, has an announcement planned in Halifax where he is expected to discuss improving health care for women.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender is in Cape Breton where she is scheduled to spend much of the day campaigning.

On Thursday, the NDP promised to remove the province's portion of the harmonized sales tax from all groceries, cellphone and internet bills, and also for the purchase and installation of heat pumps -- a move Chender says will save the average family $1,300 a year.

Tory Leader Tim Houston pledged to remove parking fees at all provincial hospitals, while Churchill promised to reduce immigration levels to align them with provincial Labour Department targets he says have been exceeded by the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

