Nova Scotia expands access to electronic health records

What started as a pilot project is now a permanent part of Jonathan digital transformation.

The YourHealthNS app gives people expanded access to their health information.

The three-month pilot project included 15 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners at six clinics. The pilot was also available to more than 13,000 patients around the province.

“Nova Scotians deserve to have access to information about the health care they have received,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“We have made it easier and more convenient for Nova Scotians to access important health information that will help them better manage their health and empower them to take control and become a more active participant in the health care they receive.”

Anyone 16 and older with a valid Nova Scotia health card now has access to information about:

visits to hospitals or clinics that did not require an overnight stay (like a blood collection appointment) including the provider, location, appointment type, date and time

visits to IWK Health Centre, including the date, time and reason

visits to their family doctor or nurse practitioner, including the date and time (by end of September)

VirtualCareNS appointments, including the date, time and reason

hospital stays and emergency department visits, including location, provider, date and time of arrival and discharge, and reason for visit

their medications, including the prescription name, dosage and how long they should take the medicine

lab results, including blood, urine and general lab tests

diagnostic imaging scans – like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and X-ray – including the body part scanned, the healthcare provider who ordered it, date, time and location

The province says lab results will be made available seven days after the ordering provider receives them and diagnostic imaging information will be available 14 days after the ordering provider receives it.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing healthcare. Now all Nova Scotians can effortlessly access their vital health information, empowering them to take charge of their health and make informed decisions. This expansion of our health records pilot is a testament to our dedication to improving patient care and fostering a more connected, transparent healthcare system,” says Karen Oldfield, interim president and Nova Scotia Health CEO.

More records will be added over the coming months from Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic+ and Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinics.

Nova Scotians 16 and older who choose to view their records can log in through YourHealthNS.

