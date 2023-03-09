Nova Scotia government pledges $37 million for rural heath care institute

ANTIGONISH, N.S. -

The Nova Scotia government announced Thursday plans to spend $37 million on a new research institute that will focus on improving the health of rural residents.

Premier Tim Houston made the announcement at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., where the institute will be based.

The province issued a statement saying the Institute for Innovation in Health will study chronic disease prevention and management, rehabilitation and aging in place.

As well, Houston says the institute will offer training for health-care professionals and evaluate new ways of promoting wellness in rural communities.

The institute will also have a treatment centre that will expand access to primary care and mental health services.

On Tuesday, Houston announced a $59-million plan to create a new medical school at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., and on Wednesday his government pledged $25 million toward new health data analytics and administration programs at Saint Mary's University in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.