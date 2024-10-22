ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia health data at risk due to ineffective cybersecurity: report

    HALIFAX -

    A new report says Nova Scotia doesn't provide effective cybersecurity for its digital health networks, exposing the system to risk.

    Provincial auditor general Kim Adair says there is a lack of accountability and a disconnect between the three government entities that oversee the system.

    Adair says the lack of cohesion is problematic because of the province's growing reliance on digital networks to store people's personal and sensitive health information.

    The auditor says her office hired independent experts to run a number of cybersecurity tests, which revealed a "pervasive tolerance" for accepting risk and a failure to manage ongoing risks.

    The report recommends the creation of an information technology governance framework to manage the digital health system, the completion of all outstanding cybersecurity assessments and regular mandatory cyber awareness training for all health network users.

    Currently, the departments of health, cybersecurity and digital solutions, and Nova Scotia's health authority share responsibility for cybersecurity.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

