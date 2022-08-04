Nova Scotia judge dismisses sexual assault charge against former family doctor

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court is seen in Halifax in this file photo. The Nova Scotia Supreme Court is seen in Halifax in this file photo.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces

Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island