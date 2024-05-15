ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia lacks accurate caseload count for burdened social workers: official

    Visitors attend a session of the Nova Scotia legislature, at Province House, in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Visitors attend a session of the Nova Scotia legislature, at Province House, in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's Department of Community services doesn't have an accurate read of social worker caseloads involving children and families at risk.

    Shelley Bent James, an executive director with the department, says social workers manage on average 22.75 cases, but she says that number is inaccurate because it includes older cases for which paperwork hasn't been completed.

    Bent James told the legislature today the department is trying to reduce the administrative burden on social workers and allow them more direct time with children, youth and families.

    She says the department is conducting a pilot program that involves the use of support staff who assist social workers with such things as paperwork and record keeping.

    As well, Bent James says there are currently about 450 social workers in the province and the department is developing a recruitment and retention plan to boost those numbers.

    In a report released last week, auditor general Kim Adair said the department lacked proper oversight of the province's youth home and temporary care network.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News