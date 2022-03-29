Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation increases alcohol prices
As of this week, Nova Scotians are paying a higher price for beer, wine, and hard liquor products.
On Monday The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation raised the price alcohol by 3.5 per cent.
For some customers shopping at a liquor store in Glace Bay, N.S. Tuesday, the boost in booze prices isn't much of a surprise.
"Same as everything else," said a customer.
While prices vary for each product, the cost of beer and hard liquor saw the greatest increase.
"So if you're buying a 12 pack of Coors Light it will mean an extra dollar. If you pick up a 750 ml bottle of Captain Morgan white rum, it's a $1.30 impact," said Beverley Ware, NSLC spokesperson.
Ware says the price hike is due to pressure being felt by suppliers.
"Traditionally prices have slightly gone up or slightly gone down each year. We conduct price reviews twice a year in the spring and in the fall and its amounted to about 1 percent the last five years, so this is a noticeable change to customers," she said.
The owner of Big Spruce Brewery in Cape Breton feels the mark up on local craft products sold in NSLC stores is too high - and could affect sales.
"As I try to dance with to I absorb some of this reduce margin or pass it on to the consumer, the NSLC is still getting their massive mark-up,” said Jeremy White, owner of Big Spruce Brewery.
Meanwhile, Ware says the price of Cannabis is dropping as more companies become settled in the relatively new industry.
