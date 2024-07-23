ATLANTIC
    • Long-promised Nova Scotia Loyal program to offer rewards for buying local

    After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government has announced the Nova Scotia Loyal program will offer incentives for consumers to buy local at Sobeys Inc. and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation only. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    HALIFAX -

    The Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that its promised program to encourage people to buy local will apply only at Sobeys Inc. grocery stores and the provincial liquor corporation.

    The province says the two retail partnerships will be part of its $6-million Nova Scotia Loyal program, along with an enhanced government procurement policy and special branding to showcase Nova Scotian products.

    Sobeys and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will feature in-store displays highlighting local products and will offer additional reward points during specified promotional periods.

    The program also includes a procurement policy for businesses competing for government contracts under which Nova Scotian companies will be awarded the tender if they come within 10 per cent of the leading bid from a non-Nova Scotian business.

    First introduced as a Progressive Conservative campaign promise in 2021, the Nova Scotia Loyal program's aim is to increase demand for local products in Nova Scotia, with a goal of having 20 per cent of all food purchased in the province locally produced.

    The program drew criticism from opposition leaders in May after Sobeys was awarded a $950,000 untendered contract for the program.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

