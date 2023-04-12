Nova Scotia man dies in head-on crash on Manitoba highway: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man driving a semi-truck in Manitoba was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday.

RCMP in The Pas, Man., were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, south of the town, just after midnight.

The force says a semi travelling south crossed the centre line and crashed into a semi travelling north.

The man in the first truck, a 59-year-old from Truro, N.S., died at the scene. The other driver, a 22-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.